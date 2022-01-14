(WSVN) - Delta Air Lines is sending a token of appreciation to its employees this Valentine’s Day.

The airline will be giving out a $1,250 payout to its employees on Feb. 14 which is Valentine’s Day and Employee Appreciation Day.

The bonus is a way the company is thanking its employees who are working through the pandemic.

Employees who worked all of last year will receive the bonus, while those who joined the team midyear will get half of the payout.

The airline said the payout totals $100 million.

