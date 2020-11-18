Delta Air Lines to continue blocking middle seats on planes

(WSVN) - Delta Air Lines announced they will continue to block middle seats on planes to enforce social distancing measures.

The company is currently the only airline that will do so.

Delta will also be limiting the number of passengers on flights.

The company said the health and safety of its customers and employees remain their top priority.

The safety measures will be extended until Spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.