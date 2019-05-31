Delaware woman says she was beaten for 8 hours at resort in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (WSVN) — A Delaware woman is telling her story after surviving an hours-long beating while staying at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley said in a Facebook post that she went on a vacation at the end of January with her husband and their best friends, Diane and James.

The group stayed at the Majestic Elegance, an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana.

Lawrence-Daley said late one night, she was attacked when she went out briefly to grab a snack.

“Heavy footsteps… one, two, three, four, then they sped up, and then, before I could react, I was plowed into from behind and immediately immobilized,” she wrote. “His arms wrapped around me and he started pulling me immediately into an unlocked maintenance room.”

Lawrence-Daley said she then endured a terrible beating for the next eight hours.

“I was strangled multiple times to unconsciousness,” she wrote. “My lifeless body was drug down concrete stairs to an underground waste water area. I was kicked in the head, I was beaten with a club. And then strangled again for the kill; at which time he disposed of my body into an area I refer to as the ‘hole’. I was unconscious multiple times during this savage attack, so I have no idea what else was done to me during that time. Somehow I survived.”

Lawrence-Daley said she spent five days in an off-site hospital where she got surgery to repair her injuries.

She said she still has left over nerve damage, along with medical bills. She also said the resort has not been of any assistance.

“Majestic Elegance claims no responsibility for the attack since I couldn’t identify the attacker (even though he was wearing a uniform WITH the resort logo and hit me directly in front of the unlocked maintenance room and dragged me down concrete stairs to a basement so that no one could hear or find me,” she wrote.

“Majestic Elegance didn’t offer to reimburse us for our vacation, let alone my current medical bills,” she added. “Litigation went nowhere. Stories are being squashed.”

Lawrence-Daley said police found some evidence, including a blood smeared mop handle and a maintenance hat in the area where she was found, but it did not help her case.

“There are no cameras, no bright lighting, etc,” she said.

She also said her husband and friends went to the front desk three times throughout the night to convince security to search for her.

“This consisted of them taking a quad to the beach and looking on the beach, she wrote. “The security at Majestic Elegance thought I was drunk somewhere. I went missing at 10:30 and was found over 8 hrs later. It was hell.”

Lawrence-Daley concluded her post with a warning for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

“When you are in unfamiliar places, or even in familiar places, please remember … be smart, be safe,” she said.

