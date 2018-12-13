Del Monte recalls Fiesta Corn in 25 states, including Florida

(WSVN) - Del Monte Foods is recalling 64,242 cases of their Fiesta Corn due to concerns of under-processing.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cases were affected during the sterilization process, which could result in spoilage and could lead to life-threatning illnesses if consumed.

However, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the corn.

The products subject to the recall are the 15.25-ounce cans of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers, with UPC number “24000 02770” printed on the label.

The cans will also have one of the following “Best If Used By” dates:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

The cases were distributed to 12 international locations and 25 states, including Florida.

Consumers are advised to either throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.

