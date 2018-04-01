BEIJING (AP) — Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere in the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the experimental space lab re-entered at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.

