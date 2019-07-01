Deer gives birth to triplets, including rare albino fawn, in Montana

MILES CITY, Mo. (WSVN) — A woman captured an image of a rare family of deer in Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted a photo taken by Tracy Baker, showing a doe and her babies in a large grassy area.

“Only two fawns are visible in this picture, but in the span of a few minutes, the doe had a third fawn, making for a rare batch of triplets. Nature is pretty wild!” the state agency wrote.

Among the three fawns included an albino deer.

Officials said that while the sight is amazing, it is recommended that anyone who spots a deer and their young to give them their space. They also said that mother deer will leave their young to feed, but will rarely abandon their young.

“The animals’ best chance of surviving and thriving is in nature, with humans at a safe distance!” the agency wrote.

