Deer crashes through school bus windshield, lands on sleeping student

POWHATAN, Va. (WSVN) — A student sleeping on a school bus found himself in for a rude awakening after a deer crashed through the window and landed right on top of him.

Surveillance video from the Powhatan County Public School bus shows the deer flying through the windshield and landing right on top of the boy who was asleep in the front seat.

The deer is seen running around the bus before the bus driver pulls over, opens the door and lets the creature out.

According to WTVR, the bus driver said the deer continued to gallop in a nearby field and appeared to be unharmed.

School officials said nobody on the bus was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.