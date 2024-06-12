PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WSVN) –– A freak accident unfolded in Rhode Island on Monday afternoon when a deer crashed through a bus window, leaving passengers in shock and disbelief.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near a Savers Mart.

Eyewitnesses described a frantic scene as the deer leaped into oncoming traffic and collided with the bus. Barbra Mejia, who works at the Savers Mart, was outside when she saw the young deer run from behind the store.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God’ and the next thing you know it just leaps right into the bus when the bus was coming,” Mejia recalled.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority released a video showing the deer sprinting around the street corner and smashing through the front window of the bus. Shattered glass flew as the deer hit a passenger and landed on the floor of the bus.

“It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” said Rick Alery, a nearby resident who came home minutes after the accident happened. “I saw the driver’s side windshield totally blown out. What are the odds that no one was seriously hurt, that the deer hit the bus at that angle, went into the bus?”

According to police, six people were on the bus at the time of the accident, and some were taken to the hospital with injuries. Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Sadly, the deer did not survive the impact.

“It was young, that was sad. It was like one in a million. I couldn’t believe it. Everybody on the bus was freaked out,” Mejia added.

Officials commended the driver for his composure during this incident.

