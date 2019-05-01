Deaf man adopts deaf puppy, teaches him sign language commands

A deaf puppy has found a home with a deaf man who has taught him sign language commands.

According to Fox News, Nicholas Abbot learned through social media of a puppy named Emerson that was up for adoption in Maine.

Emerson was originally rescued by the North Florida Animal Rescue office in North Monmouth, Maine. The pup had just survived a bout with the canine parvovirus and had several health issues.

While being checked out for seizures and being underweight, veterinarians discovered that he was born deaf and was possibly visually impaired.

However, after Abbot learned about Emerson he became immediately interested.

“I was born deaf,” he told WABI. “I said, ‘Oh, he’s deaf too.’ Maybe I can go check him out to see what he’s all about.”

Abbot said when he went to go meet Emerson, they connected instantly.

“He came straight to me at the door and sat right away at my feet and stayed there, so you can tell he kind of picked me,” the man recalled, “and I knew right then and there that we would get along and understand each other pretty good.”

Abbot is now teaching Emerson sign language commands, and he said they have an unbreakable bond.

“The bond that we have is awesome,” Abbot told WABI. “We understand each other very well. I’d like to think it was meant to be. He’s special.”

