(WSVN) - You may be eligible for an AT&T settlement check, but time is of the essence.

The telecommunications giant agreed last month to settle a class action lawsuit for $177 million. It accused the company of failing to protect customer information, which then triggered two separate data breaches in 2024.

In the first incident, AT&T confirmed information was leaked on the dark web. In the second incident, the company confirmed client call and text records had been illegally downloaded.

The deadline to submit a claim is Thursday, Dec. 18. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox