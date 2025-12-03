(WSVN) - You may be eligible for an AT&T settlement check, but time is of the essence.

The telecommunications giant agreed last month to settle a class action lawsuit for $177 million. It accused the company of failing to protect customer information, which then triggered two separate data breaches in 2024.

In the first incident, AT&T confirmed information was leaked on the dark web. In the second incident, the company confirmed client call and text records had been illegally downloaded.

The deadline to submit a claim is Thursday, Dec. 18. For more information, click here.

