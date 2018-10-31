DEA warns parents to look out for drug-laced candy on Halloween

ST. LOUIS (WSVN) — Federal authorities are warning parents to look for drug-laced candy packaged to look like normal trick-or-treat items.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division says there has been an increase of seizures of drug-laced candy across the country, with packaging that looks almost identical to popular Halloween candy.

Last year, the DEA says it found marijuana-laced sweets sold in packages with labels including “Munchy Way,” “Buddahfinger,” “Twixed,” “Rasta Reese’s,” “Keef Kat” and others.

@DEASTLOUISDiv MEDIA ADVISORY for parents and caregivers. Special Agent in Charge, William Callahan, sent a warning throughout the St. Louis Division cautioning of the dangers of drug-laced treats this Halloween. https://t.co/J5Gf3FoScF pic.twitter.com/x1mG0g6yTR — DEAStLouis (@DEASTLOUISDiv) October 30, 2018

“Marijuana-laced or Methamphetamine-laced candies can go undetected, but have harmful effects on our children if ingested,” said Special Agent in Charge William Callahan. “Halloween is a time for kids to be kids and have fun with family and friends. We don’t want anyone falling prey to an avoidable tragedy. Please check your candy closely.”

Authorities said parents should check candy for unusual wrappings, colors or smells, along with misspelled labels or food that is unwrapped or unmarked.

“If you come across any suspicious treats that have unusual wrapping or misspelled candy labels give it to your local police department,” Callahan said.

