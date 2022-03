(WSVN) - According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), teenagers are using emojis as slang when referencing drugs.

Some of the more popular ones include a school bus for Xanax, a snowman for cocaine and a clover for marijuana.

Experts say it’s best for parents to educate themselves and to stay informed.

