DEA searching for contractor who can burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana an hour

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Do you, or do you know someone in Houston who operates an incinerator that can burn thousands of pounds of marijuana a day? Then the Drug Enforcement Agency may need your help.

The DEA is looking to hire a contractor in the Houston-area who can incinerate at least 1,000 pounds of marijuana her hour, for a minimum of eight hours a day.

The contractor would need to be capable of destroying all evidence of drugs, including papers, cassette tapes, bulk marijuana, pharmaceuticals, and other incidental controlled substances.

The DEA said the contractor would be responsible for all equipment operation, repair and maintenance.

The contractor will also be required to perform background checks and drug tests on all the personnel involved in the incineration process.

The DEA said they will provide armed DEA agents and contractors during scheduled burns.

According to KHOU, the agency has issued a statement in response to the posting that reads:

“Although we appreciate local citizens’ willingness to offer their help, this is a complicated, large-scale government contract we’re required by law to bid every few years, and there are usually only a handful of companies with the necessary facilities and resources to help us dispose of this material. While it makes for an interesting headline, the truth is far more prosaic – our agents working across the Houston Division make a huge number of great cases, and as a result, we seize a tremendous amount of illegal drugs. Arranging for the save and effective destruction of these drugs is just part of the job.”

