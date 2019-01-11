DC woman wins jackpot at casino, loses it all because of casino typo

OXON HILL, Md. (WSVN) — A woman who had expected to be celebrating after winning the jackpot at a casino instead went home without a dime due to an employee typo.

According to Fox 5, Cynthia Obie won thousands on a slot machine at the MGM National Harbor.

“I was very excited. Like, I need this money,” she said.

Obie followed regulations and gave the casino her ID and personal information. However, they misread her social security number and got it wrong by one digit.

The person whose number they typed into the database owed child support payments, so Obie’s winnings were confiscated.

“I’m like, ‘No, all of my daughters are grown. I’ve never paid child support.’ I’m like, this can’t be right,” she said.

Obie eventually realized the mistake. However, MGM said it was out of their hands and that she would have to take it up with the Gaming Control Agency and Maryland’s Human Services agency.

Obie said she has spoken to Human Services, but she didn’t make any progress.

“Frustrated, but now I’m at the point, this is insane. You guys are a billion-dollar corporation. You do the research. I won fair and square. I just want my money,” Obie said.

MGM released a statement to Fox 5, which read, “We are aware of this unfortunate error and have taken the necessary steps to assist Ms. Obie in rectifying this issue. Due to MLGCA rules and Maryland State Law, we cannot provide an additional payout for this jackpot. However, if she presents the proper identification credentials to the Maryland Gaming Commission, they will provide her with the appropriate payout. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused Ms. Obie.”

The casino gave Obie $200 in free play and some drink vouchers. However, she said she still wants her winnings.

