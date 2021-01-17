DC readies for Biden inauguration as new video of Capitol riots surfaces

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — As security is stepped up in the nation’s capital days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, newly released video captured the chaos that unfolded when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The footage, posted by The New Yorker on Sunday, captured rioters ransacking the premises on Jan. 6.

The reporter’s camera showed rioters rummaging through the paperwork in the well of the Senate.

“There’s got to be something we can use against these [expletive] scumbags,” a rioter is heard saying in the video.

Nearly two weeks after the riots, much of Washington, D.C., is in lockdown. The center of the city is blocked by trucks, fences and barricades.

Among those witnessing the security efforts Sunday was George Washington University student Kirsten Pullen.

“Part of the city is just different. It’s a different mood. It’s obviously tense,” she said.

Pullen, who has family ties in South Florida, said she hoped to attend the inauguration.

“The entire campus was really excited about it,” she said. “I think GW normally has a big party for the Inauguration Ball.”

Learning she would not be able to be present as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in Wednesday is something that Pullen found “incredibly disappointing.”

Instead, those in the nation’s capital are surrounded by empty streets and boarded up businesses.

Most of Black Lives Matter Plaza, an area in front of the White House known for protests, is blocked by fencing and concrete barricades. Sixteenth Street, which leads to the plaza and then Lafayette Park and the White House, is blocked off in all directions.

Eleventh Street is normally very busy, but on Sunday it was nearly empty. On the other side of a tent is Pennsylvania Avenue. On the other side of bneatby buildings is the National Mall, but it is off limits to the general public this week. In fact, the entire intersection is shut down.

In an interview that aired Sunday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed her concerns about security in the rest of the city ahead of and during the inauguration.

“I’m also concerned about other parts of Washington, D.C. What you’re showing is, really, the federal enclave of Washington, D.C., not where the 700,000 of us live,” she said.

Bowser said law enforcement and the military have a plan if neighborhoods are threatened.

As for Pullen, she said she plans to remain indoors on Wednesday.

“With our safety, not only for COVID, but having the National Guard come in, it’s much better that we’re staying at home,” she said.

There are many road closures in place throughout the city, so it is difficult to get around by car. According to alerts from the Secret Service, those closures will continue to expand before the inauguration.

Authorities have arrested several people trying to get in through the barricades over the past several days, but the weekend has remained peaceful in D.C.

