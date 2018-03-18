WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A group of mothers in the nation’s capital joined forces to give those taking part in next weekend’s March for Our Lives rally a place to stay.

As thousands of students from South Florida and across the country prepare to travel to Washington. D.C. for the event, many will need lodging.

Elizabeth Andrews knew she wanted to help. “I think my first thought was that we would just find the group who does this sort of thing,” she said.

But as she soon find out, there wasn’t such a group — so she teamed up with other moms and created March for Our Lives Lodging.

They’re coordinating host families, more than 1,000 so far, who are offering a room or two free of charge.

“The kids in Florida have really shown the way, and we as parents, the least we can is do suit up and do our best to help them,” said Julie Stewart.

Stewart, who calls calls herself “the matchmaker,” is finding students and chaperones places to stay.

Joselande Milius, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, wanted to honor the 17 lives lost during the mass shooting.

“It feels good to know that we have people out there who are supporting us.,” said Milius.

The Parkland student said these D.C.-area moms are making it possible for her to participate in the March 24 demonstration.

“All of us from Florida, we really appreciate you guys. I mean, you are giving us a home without knowing who we really are,” said Milius. “We are just strangers, and yet the fact that you believe in us as tomorrow’s leaders, I mean, I am really happy.”

“It took a bunch of kids to get us here,” said Andrews, “but for the first time, I feel really hopeful.”

