Days Inn looking to pay a ‘suntern’ $10,000 to travel the world

(WSVN) - Need a summer job? Well, now you can get paid $10,000 to travel the world.

After a successful program last year, Days Inn is bringing back their “sunternship.” However, this time, instead of traveling around the country, the “suntern” will be traveling around the world.

Days Inn said they are searching for an “adventure-driven storyteller with a passion for writing, photography, and international travel.”

The suntern will travel across the world to the city or cities of their choice, take photos and write about their experience.

“All of your great writing and photography will be used to create travel content for Days Inn,” Days Inn said.

This sunternship is two-weeks long, and all of the travel expenses will be paid. The suntern will also receive a $150 daily travel stipend, along with a $10,000 stipend at the end.

To apply for the position, all you have to do is send them your favorite original outdoor photo and write 300 words about your dream destination and why you belong there this summer.

The deadline to apply is on May 24. The sunternship is only open to U.S. applicants, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a U.S. passport.

