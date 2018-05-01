Days Inn hiring ‘sun-tern’ to take photos of the sun for $10,000

(WSVN) - Need a summer job? Well, now you can get paid $10,000 to take photos of the sun.

Days Inn is looking for a “bright, aspiring photographer with a passion for the outdoors to travel across the country and capture the sun in all of its glory.”

The “sun-tern” will travel across the country to the sunniest cities and take different photos of the sun. The photos will be featured on the Days Inn website, their social media channels and on hotel walls.

The sunternship is a month long, and all of the travel expenses will be paid. And the best part is, you will also receive a $10,000 stipend.

To apply for the position, all you have to do is send them your favorite original outdoor photo and tell them in 100 words why you would be best suited for the job.

The deadline to apply is on May 20. Applicants must also be U.S. residents and at least 21 years old.

For more information, click here.

