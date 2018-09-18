Daycare owner accused of tying children to car seats, leaving them in dark room for hours

MESQUITE, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas daycare owner has been charged with child abuse after she was accused of tying children up and leaving them in a dark room.

According to KTVT, 60-year-old Rebecca Anderson was arrested after she was accused of abusing the children she was supposed to be caring for at her home daycare.

Dallas police officers said they found three children strapped to car seats in a dark bedroom closet. A fourth child was found in the master bedroom.

Police said the children had shoelace-like ligatures tied around their necks, some even needing to be cut off to be removed.

Anderson reportedly told police she did this to restrict their movement, and she would leave them there for up to seven hours a day.

Neighbors told KTVT when parents would drop their children off with Anderson, many why scream uncontrollably.

“It just kind of concerned me the way the kids sounded when the parents dropped them off,” Susan Geldmeier said. “It alarmed me to where I was like ‘Why are they sounding like that?'”

The Department of Family and Protective Services is now investigating.

Anderson has been charged with nine counts of child endangerment. She is currently being held on a $45,000 bond.

