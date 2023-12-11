Donut lovers, listen up! Krispy Kreme’s dozen donuts will be on sale for $1 on December 12th as part of their “Day of the Dozens” annual celebration.

Customers can purchase the dozen donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or a 16-count of Minis at regular price.

The deal will only last one day and can be redeemed in-store, through the drive-thru, or online using promo code “DOZEN.” at all participating restaurants.

Customers who buy it in-store or through the drive thru will be limited to two boxes of donuts while those who buy it online will be limited to one box.

