BRYAN, Ohio (WSVN) — Police said an object seen on dashcam video flying out of a speeding minivan during a pursuit in Ohio was no object, but a 9-month-old boy in a car seat.

According to investigators, the chaotic chain of events unfolded on Dec. 1 when officers confronted the child’s father in the parking lot of a Walmart in Bryan, a city located west of Toledo.

Detectives said 32-year-old Zachary Chervenka had a warrant, and police arrived after learning he was at the large retailer.

Body camera video captured Chervenka’s girlfriend loading groceries into their minivan when an officer approached.

“Zach. How’s it going?” the officer asked the suspect.

Second later, Chervenka burned rubber and sped away, leaving his girlfriend behind.

“He is running!” the officer said.

In the back seat of the minivan were Chervenka’s infant son and 5-year-old daughter.

“He’s heading southbound on South Main. High rates of speed, juvenile in the car.” the officer is heard saying in the dashcam video.

Police said the pursuit hit speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

“I think he blew a tire. We’re heading southbound on 127. Be advised, the door’s open,” the officer is heard saying in the dashcam video. “We’re turning right on the first road into – past the 15 and 127 split.”

As they rounded a curve what the officer did not see was a car seat carrying the baby boy flew out of the van, bouncing several times.

Detectives said the minivan’s door wasn’t closed when Chervenka took off.

The pursuit ended a short time later, after officers decided to call it off due to bad weather.

But while the father was trying to shake police, he called his son’s mother and told her where to find them.

Chervenka’s daughter was dropped off at a friend’s house, but it would take officers one hour to find the baby.

The boy was still in his car seat, on the side of the busy highway, awake and crying.

Bodycam video captured the moment the infant’s mother found her son and cradled him in her arms.

“Oh, baby boy, baby boy,” she is heard saying in the bodycam video.

“On the curb on 127, at the stop sign with that child,” an officer is heard saying.

Doctors said the infant’s body temperature was so low that it could have been life threatening, had he been left out there for much longer.

As for the man Chervenka, officers was tracked him down and arrested him at a nearby apartment complex. He told officers he was scared and admitted he made a dumb decision.

Chervenka was charged with endangering children.

