Dashcam captures sign crushing car on Australia freeway

MELBOURNE, Australia (WSVN) — An Australian highway scare was caught on camera when a freeway sign crushed a car.

A dashcam captured the moment in Melbourne, Tuesday.

Video shows the sign suddenly falling onto the unsuspecting car — completely destroying it.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and miraculously is said to only have suffered minor neck injuries.

