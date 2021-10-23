A state trooper was caught on camera rescuing a man from a burning car in Ohio.

The rescue happened on a highway near Akron.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper noticed the vehicle engulfed in flames driving past him before pulling over.

The trooper’s vehicle dashcam captured him running to the burning vehicle.

“Get out of the car! Get out of the car! Get out of the car!” said the trooper as he opened the driver’s side door. “Anyone else in there?”

The victim said he had no idea the situation was so serious and he’s grateful for the trooper who saved him.

