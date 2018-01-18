Dash cam video shows car losing control, crashing into tow truck on Detroit highway

DETROIT (WSVN) — Police in Michigan released terrifying dash cam video, showing a car losing control and crashing into a tow truck, narrowly missing the driver.

Michigan State Police said the accident happened Wednesday on an Interstate 96 ramp in Detroit.

As the tow truck driver worked to secure a vehicle onto the truck from an earlier crash, another car can be seen speeding down the ramp before slamming into the truck.

We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

The impact sent the initial vehicle that was being towed off of the flatbed.

The tow truck driver was forced to run into traffic on the highway to avoid being hit by the car, which went airborne before coming to rest on top of the truck.

Icy conditions on the road may have contributed to the accident, while police said the driver involved did not move over for emergency vehicles.

Police did not release information on the condition of the driver who crashed.

