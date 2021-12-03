MERIDIAN, Idaho (WSVN) — An Idaho state trooper and a motorist are both lucky to be alive and well after they narrowly missed being struck by a truck.

Video shared by Idaho State Police shows the trooper and motorist along the side of Interstate 84 in Meridian, Wednesday.

Police said the trooper was helping the stranded motorist with a flat tire when a white truck crashed into the motorist’s Toyota.

Both the trooper and motorist were able to jump out of the way and avoid serious injury.

Police said a preliminary investigation has shown that a driver going down the interstate started to slow down before passing the cruiser, as required by law. However, as they were slowing down, they were hit by another vehicle which led to a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in total.

The crash ultimately sent a black pickup truck crashing into a white pickup truck, and that white pickup truck crashed into the Toyota on the side of the road.

Police said the trooper and motorist suffered minor injuries. The trooper was taken to the hospital, but the motorist did not need to be transported.

“To all, please be aware your ATTENTION is NEEDED to keep emergency responders, roadside workers, and all of us safe,” police said. “Avoid distractions. Be a focused, alert driver. We’re in this together keeping each other safe on the roadways.”

