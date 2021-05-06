Dangerous demonstrations continue in Colombia

(WSVN) - More protests were held in Colombia following a day of violent demonstrations.

Over 50 people were injured Wednesday night alone and at least 25 people have died within eight consecutive days of protests.

The demonstrations were sparked by the Colombian president’s attempt to pass a tax reform bill to raise taxes on essential items and public services.

The president has since dropped the reform bill but now the protests have morphed into a larger movement focused on fighting poverty and police brutality.

Colombia’s lower Chamber of Congress was briefly interrupted by the protests on Wednesday.

Security protocols were activated and no one was injured.

Colombia’s president has not issued a state of emergency as of Thursday morning.

