Damaging winds make their way through North Texas

Residents in northern Texas woke up to storm damage as dangerous winds made their way through the city.

Emergency sirens were heard as a warning to the threat of the powerful winds.

No tornado warnings were issued on Wednesday morning although winds reached 70 miles per hour in some parts of North Texas.

Emergency officials reported damages to homes in Johnson County.

