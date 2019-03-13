Damaging winds knock over planes, mobile homes in North Texas

Residents in northern Texas woke up to storm damage as dangerous winds made their way through the city.

More than 90,000 people are reportedly without power due to the storm damage, Wednesday.

Emergency sirens were heard as a warning to the threat of the powerful winds.

No tornado warnings were issued on Wednesday morning although winds reportedly reached 83 miles per hour in some parts of North Texas.

Emergency officials reported damages to homes in Johnson County.

Small planes could be seen flipped over and damaged at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport.

Several mobile homes could be seen on their sides or severely damaged from the storm.

One weather forecaster in the area compared the winds to what is felt during a category one hurricane.

