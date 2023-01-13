(WSVN) - The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday morning after they say a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure.

Zoo officials issued a “code blue” for “non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat.”

The Zoo is closed today due to a serious situation. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook. “Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding.”

Dallas Police Department is assisting the zoo in the search for the leopard, whose name is Nova, officials said.

Zoo officials say they will share updates as they become available, but their main concern right now is locating the animal.

