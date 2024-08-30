DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer died and two other officers were wounded by a suspect who was shot and killed by police north of the city after a vehicle chase, police said.

Police responded to a call for officer assistance shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and found an officer wounded in a squad car, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

The officers who responded to the scene exchanged gunfire with a suspect and two of the officers were shot. The three officers were transported to hospitals, where one died and the other two were listed in critical and stable condition, the police statement said.

The identities of the officers were not immediately released.

The suspect fled the scene and was pursued to Lewisville, Texas, about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. The suspect then got out of the vehicle with a long gun and was shot by officers. He died at the scene, police said.

The Lewisville Police Department posted on social media that Dallas police were involved in a vehicle pursuit going north on Interstate 35.

“Shots were fired, and the suspect is deceased,” the post said, noting that Lewisville officers were not involved.

The investigation is ongoing, the Dallas police said, adding that flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff.

”Our department is hurting,” department spokesperson Kristin Lowman told reporters early Friday. “We have officers who are injured, who are in the hospital, and we lost one of our own.”

