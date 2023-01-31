(WSVN) - Dairy Queen is getting romantic with some new products for the loving holiday season.

The ice cream giant announced two new menu items just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Joining the lineup is a triple-truffle Blizzard treat, which comes with fudge, caramel and peanut butter. It will be blended with Dairy Queen’s soft serve and chocolate topping.

The company is also launching a triple-truffle Blizzard cupid heart-shaped ice cream cake which will be made with a base of Dairy Queen’s soft serve and features a layer of the new triple truffle Blizzard with an extra layer of peanut butter, fudge and caramel-filled truffles.

Make Dairy Queen your sweet Valentine this upcoming holiday.

