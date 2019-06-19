Dairy Queen offering free ice cream cones to celebrate first day of summer

(WSVN) - Dairy Queen is starting summer off with a nice frosty treat.

In honor of the first official day of summer, the company has announced that they will be giving away free small regular or dipped ice cream cones with any purchase.

The deal must be redeemed through the Dairy Queen mobile app, and is only available on Friday, June 21.

The offer is valid at participating locations.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.