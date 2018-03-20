Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream for first day of spring

(WSVN) - It’s the first day of spring, and what better way to say “so long” to winter than with ice cream?

Dairy Queen is celebrating the new season with “Free Cone Day” by giving a free small vanilla soft-serve cone to every customer. The offer is available all day on March 20.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Come catch some summer sun on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/CfHk07mIRK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2018

Participating locations will be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year, Dairy Queen raised over $200,000 on Free Cone Day.

To find a participating location near you, visit Dairy Queen’s website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.