Dad shares adorable moment with baby girl fighting rare illness

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WSVN) — An adorable moment between a father and his baby daughter battling a rare illness was caught on camera.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute shared a video showing Josh Trimble with his 7-month-old daughter Opal Rose.

The video shows Josh thumping his chest with his fist, as Opal mimics his movements.

Josh said this was his way of showing Opal he is always with her and there for her and that the pair share a heartbeat.

Opal is currently recovering from acute flaccid myelitis, a rare neurological disease that affects children.

Opal’s family has started a Facebook page documenting her Journey. To keep up with her, click here.

