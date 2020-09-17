Dad reunites with daughter after being gone for nearly a month fighting California wildfires

McKINNEY, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas firefighter was greeted with a heartfelt welcome after he returned home from fighting the California wildfires for nearly a month.

The McKinney Fire Department tweeted a video showing the reunion between firefighter Quincy Blount and his 7-year-old daughter, Adley.

“Really and truly, that’s what keeps me going: knowing I’m coming home to her, and I get those hugs,” Blount told KTVT.

Blount spent 25 days in California fighting the California wildfires. Blount was one of the first wave of 44 firefighters sent to assist with the blaze. McKinney Captain Ben Jones said 234 firefighters from Texas are currently assisting.

Blount said the smoke was so thick, it blotted out the sun.

“I’ve never seen fires where daylight turned to night,” he said.

However, he said he continues to do the job to set a good example for his daughter.

“If we’re the one who needed the help, I’d want somebody coming to help us, too,” he said.

Blount said being away from his family makes the job harder.

While he was away, Adley had her first day of second grade and cheer practice.

If he returns to California next month, he’ll miss her 8th birthday, too.