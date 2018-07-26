Dad dances for son with leukemia in adorable viral video

(WSVN) - A dancing dad from New Jersey is tugging on heart strings all over social media.

The video shows Kennith Thomas busting a move to Ciara’s “Level Up” — all to celebrate his baby Kristian’s release from the hospital.

The 15-month-old was recently diagnosed with leukemia and spent over a month at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Thomas learned his son could finally come back home. To celebrate, the excited dad turned up the music and danced, much to the delight of his little boy.

Kristian will return for a second round of chemotherapy on Monday.

Ciara, who has been encouraging her fans to upload videos of their own dances to her song, tweeted Thomas’ video, saying, “God is so good! We’re dancing for you too angel! Let’s #LevelUp against cancer together!”

My ❤️ can’t take it watching this proud Father @KennyClutch_ dancing doing the #LevelUpChallenge because his baby’s numbers were up. God is so good! We’re dancing for you too angel! Let’s #LevelUp against Cancer together! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/lPutOTgfQ0 — Ciara (@ciara) July 22, 2018

