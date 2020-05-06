Dad celebrates son’s first home run

(WSVN) - When a little boy made his first home run, his dad was pretty excited to say the least.

Cory Willig said his 4-year-old son Asher had been working hard and practicing his baseball skills.

Well, Asher’s hard work paid off, and he made his first home run, a moment that was caught on camera.

However, along with Ash’s accomplishment was Willig’s reaction to his son’s home run. Willig could be seen jumping with joy and shouting before hugging and congratulating his son.

Willig posted the video of Asher’s home run on Instagram. Since being posted, the video has gone viral.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.