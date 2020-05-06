Dad celebrates son’s first home run

(WSVN) - When a little boy made his first home run, his dad was pretty excited to say the least.
Cory Willig said his 4-year-old son Asher had been working hard and practicing his baseball skills.
May 1st, 2020 will forever be remembered in our memory banks! For those who have been following Ash and his baseball journey thus far you know what has gone into this moment! HE DID IT!!!! Homerun over the fence! Pretty legit shot too! All those times in front of our house this past month paid off! So proud of you son! Next goal is the ⚾️! Looking forward to that 2021 season! Also had to rock his new Ronald Acuna jersey! It's so good to be back!!!! #thankful #baseballlife #loveofthegame #asherthomas #fatherandson #firsthomerun #sctop10 @littlebigs_ @platecrate thank you for all of the support! @ronaldacunajr13 #ronaldacuñajr @braves #gobraves #northgwinnett #bulldogs #4yearsold #sandlottotheshow @mlbnetwork @mlbcut4 #mlb @mlb @sportscenter @maruccisports #marucci
Well, Asher’s hard work paid off, and he made his first home run, a moment that was caught on camera.
However, along with Ash’s accomplishment was Willig’s reaction to his son’s home run. Willig could be seen jumping with joy and shouting before hugging and congratulating his son.
Willig posted the video of Asher’s home run on Instagram. Since being posted, the video has gone viral.
