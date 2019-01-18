Dad builds wheelchair-friendly igloo for children with special needs

CINCINNATI (WSVN) — A father is melting hearts across the internet after he unveiled his specially built igloo that is wheelchair-accessible.

Greggory Eichhorn built the giant igloo for his kids to enjoy. He and his wife adopted nine kids with special needs, and two of them Zahara and Elijah use wheelchairs.

“It didn’t feel like a big deal. All of our kids, since they come from different places, we really just we love adoption.”

Not wanting them to feel left out, he came up with the idea of an igloo equipped with a handicap-accessible entrance.

A friend shared the story online and it has since gone viral.

Eichhorn hopes his story will spur others to open up their hearts to adoption.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.