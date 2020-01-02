Dad beats family member found half-naked in room with toddlers

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WSVN) — Deputies say a man beat a family member who was found half-naked in a room with two children.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Stanley, Sunday.

According to deputies, Stanley, who lives in North Carolina, was visiting family members in Virginia for the holidays.

Deputies said one of the family members woke up early and decided to check on his two toddlers, aged 2 and 3. Investigators said when the man opened the door, he found Stanley half-naked inside the children’s room.

Detectives said when the man asked Stanley what he was doing, Stanley pushed the man out of the room and locked the door.

Investigators said the man forced his way into the room and began beating Stanley.

Deputies said when they arrived, the found the man carrying a gun approaching Stanley. However, deputies intervened and told the man to drop the gun, which he did.

Stanley was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before he was arrested. He has since been charged with indecent liberties and domestic assault. More charges may be brought against him.

Deputies said the father will not be charged.

