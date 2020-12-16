Dad accidentally bakes kids’ three “Elves on the Shelf”

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WSVN) – A photo of a dad’s Christmas mistake has gone viral.

Chelsea Hightower told Fox News that she and her husband Matt have three “Elves on the Shelf” for each of their three children.

Hightower said they had been alternating hiding the elves every night.

“The night before they were in the fridge all night because the milk went bad,” she said, noting her husband came up with the idea to put the elves in the oven so “they can get warm in there.”

Matt then set up the elves in the oven, along with a sign saying, “It’s a lot toastier in here.”

However, the elves got more than a little warmed up after Matt turned the oven on, forgetting the elves were inside.

“’Babe…I feel really bad. I feel horrible. I cooked the elves,” Hightower said Matt told her when he called her to let her know what happened.

Hightower said the three elves each had different eye colors and characteristics so the children could tell them apart, so she told Fox News that she ended up driving to several stores over several hours searching for new elves that way the children wouldn’t suspect anything had happened.

Ultimately, Hightower was able to find three new elves for her kids, and the elves posed for a new photo with a special message: “Bake cookies, not elves.”

