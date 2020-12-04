CVS, Walgreens prepare for COVID-19 vaccines

(WSVN) - Two major pharmacy chains are getting ready to give out COVID vaccines in the U.S. once they are approved by the government.

Officials with CVS and Walgreens said on Friday that they are waiting for the green light from the Food and Drug Administration.

First in line for the vaccine will be residents in long-term care facilities and health care workers.

“Our plan is to be ready to go as early as Dec. 15th, waiting for the state approvals,” said Dr. Troy Brennan, chief medical officer for CVS Health. “We’ve basically got 31,000 locations where we’re going to have to be doing the vaccination. That’s about 2 million patients, so we’ll know who it is, where they are and how many patients there are.”

So far, CVS plans to send teams of pharmacists and technicians to each of the facilities three times in the coming months. They will administer two doses to each person.

