Customs agents in Puerto Rico seize over 500 sets of fake AirPods

(WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized more than 500 sets of fake AirPods that were imported into Puerto Rico.

The 560 sets of counterfeit headphones were imported into Puerto Rico from Hong Kong via air courier, CBP officials said Thursday.

If the AirPods were real, the estimated manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) would have been approximately $111,440.

Just one day prior, CBP agents seized nearly 500 pounds of cocaine that was found on a ferry.

