Hours after the U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, questions are growing over what the latest charges could mean for the ongoing, fragile negotiations between the U.S. and Cuba.

Following the news of the indictment, Cuba’s leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel, condemned the charges, saying they have no legal basis.

In a post on the social media platform X, Diaz-Canel said:

“The purported accusation against Army General Raúl Castro Ruz just announced by the U.S. government only reveals the arrogance and frustration that the representatives of the empire feel toward the unyielding resolve of the Cuban Revolution and the unity and moral strength of its leadership. This is a political maneuver devoid of any legal foundation, aimed solely at padding the fabricated dossier they use to justify the folly of a military aggression against Cuba.

On Wednesday, Diaz-Canel attended a memorial for the anniversary of the death of Cuban poet and philosopher José Martí. Cuban government officials claim to have obtained over 6 million signatures from the Cuban people rejecting all forms of foreign interference, including the U.S. oil blockade.

This latest escalation comes amid ongoing talks between both countries. In the past few weeks, the CIA has met with top Cuban intelligence and government leaders in Havana, and the Chief of Mission to the U.S. embassy in Cuba, Mike Hammer, met with the country’s foreign ministry to outline the terms of the $100 million aid offer from the United States to the Cuban people.

Inside Havana, CNN’s Cuba correspondent Patrick Oppman described what he’s heard about negotiations.

When the U.S. has come, as they have over the recent weeks, whether it’s been State Department officials or the director of the CIA, and they’ve said, you know, ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way,’ essentially, Cuba looks at it and says, ‘We really think this is going to end the same way, however we do this, which is with military action,'” said Oppman.

Wednesday’s indictment against Castro has been mulled over for decades, ever since the 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue humanitarian aid planes that killed four people.

Oppman said it is a big deal that the Trump administration decided to go after Castro legally.

“And that is nothing new. It’s been kicked around over the years by various administrations. But for the Trump administration to now do this, you know, it’s something that Cuban officials have responded to me by saying that they would lay down their lives for Raul Castro. This is not an official that is going to be turned over,” he said.

On the island, conditions have become unbearable as food becomes scarce and power outages are prolonged for days on end due to a failing power grid.

Despite these conditions, all public comments from the Cuban government focus on preparing the island nation for some form of U.S. military intervention.

“They’re, every day, taking more steps to get the population ready. If they called a war of the entire people, that somehow they would hand out rifles and tell people to fight to the death if there is some sort of invasion taking place here,” said Oppman.

With the indictment now unsealed, many wonder if the ongoing negotiations will be put on hold.

“This may essentially end any talks that were taking place between Washington and Havana because it’s just a deal breaker on the part of the Cubans that Raúl Castro would ever have to face trial in a Miami courtroom of all places,” said Oppman.

In his social media post, Diaz-Canel also responded to the indictment allegations, saying:

“Cuba acted in legitimate self-defense within its jurisdictional waters following repeated and dangerous violations of our airspace,” and claims the “U.S. was warned more than a dozen times, yet allowed those violations to continue.”

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