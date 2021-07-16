WASHINGTON (WSVN) – Cuban Americans have boarded buses and planes to Washington to demonstrate outside of the White House in support of the protests happening on the island.

Dozens of Cuban Americans could be seen standing in front of the White House Friday afternoon holding signs and flags.

The words “Cuba Libre” are now displayed in front of the Cuban embassy in the heart of Washington. The message is from people who are tired of the 62 years of oppression on the island.

Miami resident Marbel Server flew into the nation’s capital because she wanted to have her voice heard.

“Help us free Cuba,” Server said. “We’re asking for intervention, humanitarian intervention. Military intervention is what we’re advocating for. People here have one message, and that is to be heard, to be helped, and we need to bring this regime down.”

After days of demonstrations throughout South Florida, Floridians are traveling to the White House to put as much pressure on President Joe Biden, his administration and lawmakers to act after Cubans risked their lives for freedom.

More Cuban Americans plan to join the demonstrations in Washington on Saturday.

Musician Willy Chirino posted a video message online to thank everyone who plans to make the journey to Washington.

“There’s no going back,” Chirino said in Spanish. “Viva Cuba libre! Thank you for going to Washington to ask President Biden to intervene and to urge the dictatorship to cease the violence against the Cuban people.”

A rally is planned for Saturday in the nation’s capital at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.