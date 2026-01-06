MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Cuban and Colombian American communities are paying close attention to possible new developments in the wake of the capture of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces.

The talk flows as freely as the cafecito at Cafe Versailles ventanita in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, and on Monday night, the topic of cnversation among customers shifted from the capture of the Venezuelan leader and his wife to comments made by President Donald Trump in its wake.

The commander in chief recently threatened that Colombia could face U.S. action soon. He has also said what he believes will soon happen to the communist regime in Cuba.

Reactions brewed faster than java regarding the future of Cuba, following remarks by Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaling the administration may next turn its attention to the island nation, a longtime ally of Venezuela.

For some Cuban Americans, Maduro’s capture has stirred hope. like Amparo Armendariz said she has been waiting 62 years for change.

“I’ve been suffering and waiting. I belong to everything that is against Castro and the regime and everything, so it’s my hope, before I die, that I can go to Cuba,” said Armendariz.

Speaking at a news conference held Monday morning, Florida’s congressional delegation, including Cuban-born U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, had strong warnings about Cuba’s future.

“With Maduro gone, [Cuban President Miguel] Díaz-Canel is not much, I mean,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., as people burst into applause.

“The Cuban regime is at the weakest point it’s been in a very, very long time, and then one of its allies, Venezuela, will no longer be an ally.” said Giménez.

At the same time, in Havana, Cuban flags were lowered to half-staff outside the U.S. Embassy, after 32 Cuban officers were reportedly killed in Saturday’s military operation, dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve.”

In Venezuela, schoolchildren were seen holding signs condemning the U.S., while other Cubans lined up outside the U.S. Embassy to apply for visas.

Díaz-Canel slammed Maduro’s capture on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One the next day, Trump addressed Cuba’s weak economy and reliance on Venezuela, saying military action is unnecessary.

“I think it’s just going to fall. I don’t think we need any action. It looks like it’s going down. It’s going down for the count,” he said.

Trump also suggested Colombian President Gustavo Petro could be next.

“Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he’s not going to be doing it very long,” said Trump.

Petro, meanwhile, said he’d take up arms against the U.S. if it attacks his country.

People in military vehicles were seen crossing the Venezuela-Colombia border on Monday.

Colombians in South Florida reacted to the growing tensions. Eric told 7News the U.S. should stay away.

“There’s not really an incentive for the United States to intervene, if this happens, because we don’t have as much resources as Venezuela,” he said.

Trump has also spoken about a takeover of Greenland. Tuesday morning, several European leaders pushed back, reaffirming the island belongs to its people.

