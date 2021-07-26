WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Protestors have gathered outside the White House for a rally as Cuban Americans make a plea to President Joe Biden.

Cuban exiles and lawmakers from South Florida are calling for action to bring freedom to the communist island.

The group plans to begin what they call a human rights march at 2 p.m. on Monday. The march will end at the Cuban embassy.

“Listen, there’s so much emotion and fire in the hearts of all Cubans, but I want to point something out,” said protestor Luis Lechuga. “Today, July 26, was the regime’s independence, so that’s why this is so vital because what we’re doing right now is we are telling them, we are attacking their day. We’re telling them this day no longer belongs to you. We’re taking it back.”

“Because they’re also, like, threatening and just hitting everybody, and that’s just wrong,” said protestor Carolina.

Sunday night, they chanted and demonstrated outside the White House from the starting point of the Monday march.

Cubans from all over the United States are a part of the march.

Ashley Morgade is a South Florida native.

“We are here to give them a voice. We are here to make sure that they know all the crimes that are being committed, everything that’s being done over there and make sure that they have a voice and that this nation, the nation that represents freedom and liberty and democracy is gonna help other nations that need us the most,” she said.

Several protestors could be seen holding signs that read, “SOS Cuba.”

