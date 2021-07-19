(WSVN) - Some restrictions are expected to be lifted in Cuba.

According to the Miami Herald, the Cuban government said it will allow travelers to take unlimited food, medicine and hygiene products into the country without paying customs duties.

Previously, the government had restricted the import of all goods to end the “mula” business, which is when people take goods to sell on the island.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic limiting flights into the country, many think this latest move by the government will have a limited effect on the current situation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.