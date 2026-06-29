SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mass caravan demanded action against the Cuban regime.

The Cuban Anti-Communist Foundation held a caravan on Sunday from Tropical Park to Manolo Reyes Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Lines of cars and Cuban flags flying demonstrated their desire to free their country from the humanitarian crisis unfolding.

The foundation claimed the regime represents a critical threat to U.S. national security and urged a military operation to dismantle it.

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