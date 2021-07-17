WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Hundreds of Cuban Americans from across the U.S., including South Florida, traveled to the nation’s capital to take their increasing calls for freedom in Cuba all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

7News cameras captured New York resident Dustin Garcia, his face and white T-shirt made to appear bloodied, as he walked back and forth and waved the Cuban flag in front of the White House, Saturday afternoon.

“I feel sad. I feel sometimes like I want to go with them and join them and fight with them, but the only thing that I can find to support them right now is being here for them and doing anything possible to fight for them,” he said.

One of many signs in Spanish being held up read, “If Cubans are on the street, so are we out here.”

Among the protesters who filled Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Square were Oscar Martinez and his group.

“We want the world to know what’s going on,” he said.

Martinez said they drove from Miami.

“We want freedom for Cuba. We don’t need medicine, we don’t need nothing else. We need humanitarian intervention. We need help,” he said. “This is only the beginning.”

Cuban Americans want their voices to be heard. Many of them visited the Cuban Embassy in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to hear music blasted from speakers.

“They are using our own music to stop our voices,” said Texas resident Ivis Rodriguez.

Demonstrators’ loud chants eventually drowned out the music.

“Let’s see if they can hear us since we’re closer now,” said New Jersey resident Darina Alarcon.

A banner decorating the front of the Cuban Embassy reads “Cuban lives matter. End the blockade now!”

“This is not the message. This is a farce,” said Rodriguez. “We are fighting for freedom, only that, freedom. No more an excuse about this. This is a farce.”

Cuban Americans who spoke with 7News said they plan to keep taking steps forward toward freedom, thanks to a movement that Cubans on the island started Sunday.

“We are so proud of this young generation. We were thinking that the hope was lost, and the hope was just underneath, and it’s rising,” said Rodriguez.

Martinez said some of the people in his group will be driving back to South Florida Saturday night, and the rest of them will go back Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.