MIAMI (WSVN) - After the Trump administration indicted former Cuban leader Raúl Castro on Wednesday, all eyes are on the Cuban people and exiles across the world who are wondering what is next.

Cuban flags flew high outside Little Havana’s Café Versailles following the indictment, and many told 7News they were happy about the news.

“It’s about time. He’s a criminal,” said Cuban American Roberto Samoza.

Still, many said questions remain about whether the action was just symbolic or whether there will be further action in the future. 7News’ political analyst Brian Fonseca said that is the looming issue on many Cubans’ minds.

“There’s still this looming question: Is the [United States] going to pursue these individuals who have been indicted in a court of law? Whether or not the U.S. is gonna be willing to unlock that capability, if the threat of the capability is not sufficient enough to get to what the United States is looking for,” he said.

Moments after the indictment was unsealed, President Donald Trump said that there is no need for escalation against the island, as it is already falling apart on its own.

“We’re freeing up Cuba,” said Trump. “We’re gonna have to help them out, they have no, no way of living. They have no food, they have no electricity, they have no energy.”

Today’s indictment was something many did not think would ever come, and it was a moment South Florida lawmakers had been advocating for over 30 years.

“He needs to stand trial, and, you know, based on the evidence we know, he would be imprisoned for the rest of his life,” said Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

“The day of justice is finally arriving,” said U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla, during a Wednesday press conference in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the indictment, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke directly to those living in Cuba, offering a new relationship with the U.S. He went on to say the U.S. is ready to provide $100 million in assistance, as long as it’s distributed through the proper channels.

Alina Fernández, the daughter of Fidel Castro who lives in exile in Miami, said she felt a wide array of emotions this week.

“I feel like every other Cuban these times: hopeful, frustrated, sad,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, federal officials said that they expect Castro to end up in the U.S., either willingly or through other means.

Local Cuban Americans told 7News that the move would be something that they would like to see, similar to what happened with former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro back in January.

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